Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 11 people.
Facebook 11
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

STEPANAKERT — Nagorno-Karabakh’s military on Monday accused Azerbaijani forces of launching attacks on its positions in the territory’s north and northwest.

“On August 1, starting at 9:00, Azerbaijani units in several sections of the northern and northwestern border zone of the Artsakh Republic resorted to provocations by making attempts to cross the line of contact, which were stopped by (Artsakh) Defense Army units,” the Artsakh Defense Army announced.

“The Armenian side suffered no casualties,” it said in a statement issued in the evening. “The situation remains tense.”

In its statement, the Artsakh Defense Army added that “the leadership of the (Artsakh) Republic, together with the command of the (Artsakh) Defense Army and the Russian peacekeeping contingent, is taking appropriate steps to resolve the situation” along the line of contact.

A Karabakh lawmaker, Artur Harutyunyan, told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service shortly afterwards that the fighting has stopped for now. He also said that the Azerbaijani army did not capture any Karabakh Armenian positions.

“Everything is under the control of our armed forces,” Davit Babayan, the Karabakh foreign minister said, for his part.

Earlier in the evening, Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan convened an emergency meeting with the Defense Army commander, Kamo Vartanyan, and other security officials to review the “operational and tactical situation” in and around Karabakh, Harutyunyan’s office reported.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Azerbaijani Aggression Must be Restrained

In an open letter to OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair US Ambassador Andrew…

Prof. Hannibal Travis Speaks on the Assyrian, Armenian, Greek, and Yezidi Genocides

BY DAVID BOYAJIAN Assyrians and Armenians have lived near each other for…

Armenia and Lebanon Deepen Military Cooperation

YEREVAN (Armradio.am) — Armenian Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan received today the delegation…

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to Organize a Meeting of Armenia’s and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministers

MINSK — The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of…