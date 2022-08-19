YEREVAN — Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) has unveiled today a draft plan to set up three checkpoints on the border with Azerbaijan. The draft plan has been developed upon Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s order issued on August 4.

According to the draft plan, posted on the portal of legal acts at www.e-draft.am, one of the border checkpoints is to be set up in the Sotk community of Gegharkunik province, which borders with Kelbajar district of Azerbaijan.

The second checkpoint will be established in the Yeraskh community of Ararat province that borders with Sadarak community of Nakhichven (exclave of Azerbaijan) and the third one is to be established in the Karahunj community in Syunik province, (approximately 7.5 km south of it), which borders with Eivazly village in Azerbaijani Fizuli district.

Speaking at the August 4 government session Pashinyan stated that Armenia was ready to provide overland communication between the western districts of Azerbaijan and its Nakhichevan exclave across the Armenian territory. He guaranteed the safety of this route for Azerbaijanis.

If the decision is adopted by the government, the director of the National Security Service will have to ensure the adoption of a corresponding legal act within two weeks to guarantee the safety of the movement of people, goods and vehicles through the new checkpoints. However, the draft does not specify what customs regulations will apply.

The draft has been placed on e-draft.am for public discussions for the next two weeks until September 2. It is not clear when it may appear on the government’s agenda.