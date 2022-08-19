An Armenian checkpoint along the Vardenis-Sotk road set up after the 2020 war with Azerbaijan
Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) has unveiled today a draft plan to set up three checkpoints on the border with Azerbaijan. The draft plan has been developed upon Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s order issued on August 4.

According to the draft plan, posted on the portal of legal acts at www.e-draft.am, one of the border checkpoints is to be set up in the Sotk community of Gegharkunik province, which borders with Kelbajar district of Azerbaijan.

The second checkpoint will be established in the Yeraskh community of Ararat province that borders with Sadarak community of Nakhichven (exclave of Azerbaijan) and the third one is to be established in the Karahunj community in Syunik province, (approximately 7.5 km south of it), which borders with Eivazly village in Azerbaijani Fizuli district.

Speaking at the August 4 government session Pashinyan stated that Armenia was ready to provide overland communication between the western districts of Azerbaijan and its Nakhichevan exclave across the Armenian territory. He guaranteed the safety of this route for Azerbaijanis.

If the decision is adopted by the government, the director of the National Security Service will have to ensure the adoption of a corresponding legal act within two weeks to guarantee the safety of the movement of people, goods and vehicles through the new checkpoints. However, the draft does not specify what customs regulations will apply.

The draft has been placed on e-draft.am for public discussions for the next two weeks until September 2. It is not clear when it may appear on the government’s agenda.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenia Foils Azeri Attempt to Violate State Border Near Nakhichevan

YEREVAN — An Azerbaijani military subdivision attempted to violate Armenia’s western border…

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized the Armenian Genocide: Nur Sürer

By Hambersom Aghbashian Nur Sürer (b. 1954, Bursa- Turkey) is a Turkish…

Armenian Government Approves Investors Club’s Plan to Build Major Hydroelectric Plant

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — An investment fund set up recently by wealthy Russian…

Los Angeles County Recognizes Day of Remembrance for the Armenian Genocide

LOS ANGELES COUNTY – The Armenian Council of America along with members…