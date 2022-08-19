Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili attended today the inauguration of a new bridge on the border of the two countries.

Located 60 kilometers from the Georgian capital Tbilisi and 200 kilometers from the Armenian capital Yerevan, the Friendship Bridge at the Sadakhlo-Bagratashen checkpoint is the main crossing between the two countries.

Speaking at the opening ceremony Pashinyan said that the two friendly nations have now an up-to-date infrastructure that will provide a solid foundation for intensifying the bilateral cooperation.

‘It is obvious that for the development of trade and economic relations, communications, which enable integration into the world economy and provide vital links at the national, regional and international level is of key importance,” he said.

“Georgia is important for Armenia as a transit country for reliable and secure supplies of energy, communications and telecommunications,” he stressed.

Garibashvili, for his part, also emphasized that friendship between Georgia and Armenia is measured by many centuries and added that relations between the two countries are “not only an example of brotherhood and friendship, but a prerequisite for prosperity, stability, security and development in the region.”

“The Friendship Bridge, which we have built together, embodies the success of our cooperation and friendship,” the Georgian prime minister said, adding that it will help double traffic between the two countries.

The construction of the bridge is a joint Armenian-Georgian project funded by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, as well as the governments of Armenia and Georgia. The project was carried out through a €6 million loan from the EBRD.

The contract for the design and construction of the bridge was concluded with Ariana Tunnel Dam Co. (Iran), and technical control was implemented by the joint company Soosung Engineering Co., Ltd and Korea Consultants International Co., Ltd. (Korea).

The construction of the 386-meter long Friendship Bridge over the Debed River was launched in April 2021. The width of the road is 8.35 m. The bridge is equipped with external lighting and drainage system.