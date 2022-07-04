YEREVAN — The US is one of Armenia’s most important partners, President Vahagn Khachaturyan said in a congratulatory mesage to US President Joe Biden on the occasion of Independence Day.

“Armenia greatly values the existing friendship between our countries, as well as close multi-sector cooperation,” President Khachaturyan said.

“The Declaration of Independence, signed years ago in Philadelphia, became the most important milestone in establishing democracy, human and people’s rights and dignity, having a groundbreaking impact on the future course of world history, he said.

“I am sure that with joint efforts we will strengthen the existing cooperation, enriching the bilateral agenda and expanding partnership relations within the framework of strategic dialogue,” the President continued.

“We highly appreciate the continued support and efforts of the United States aimed at maintaining peace and stability in our region, as well as democratic and economic reforms.”

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has also sent a congratulatory message to the President Biden on the occasion of the US Independence Day. The message reads as follows:

“Honorable President,

I warmly congratulate you and the friendly people of the United States on the Independence Day of the United States of America.

Every year on July 4, millions of Americans, including our Armenian-American compatriots, celebrate the most important day in the United States, Independence Day. Since the declaration of independence, the people and all governments of the USA have consistently followed the path of establishing and strengthening freedom, human rights, the rule of law, and democracy. The role and leadership of the United States in the issue of democracy plays a significant role not only in terms of establishing human rights and rule of law in different corners of the world, but also in terms of creating an environment of predictable and peaceful development for the peoples of different regions.

The friendship and partnership between our two states and peoples is based on common values and mutual trust. I am glad to record that the cooperation and mutual commitment of our governments in strengthening democracy is yielding tangible results.

Congratulations again on Independence Day, I wish you and the people of the United States prosperity and peace.

Please, Honorable President, accept the assurance of my highest consideration.”