NEW YORK — The Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America wishes to convey to the public the grave news that our Primate, Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan, was seriously injured in an automobile accident in the morning hours of Saturday, July 16.

He is currently in stable condition and under medical supervision at a hospital in Albany, NY. Praise God, Fr. Mesrop’s injuries are not life-threatening; however, he has sustained damage to his hip and both ankles. He is scheduled to undergo his first surgery on Saturday, with further surgeries planned for the coming week.

Early Saturday morning, Fr. Parsamyan was traveling to St. Vartan Camp on the New York State Thruway, when short of the camp exit his car swerved off the highway. No other car was involved. He was rushed to Albany Medical Center.

The Diocese has been in communication with the Catholicos of All Armenians and Grand Sacristan of the Mother See, and they have informed us that the Brotherhood of Holy Etchmiadzin is praying for Hayr Soup’s complete recovery.