Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 20 people.
Facebook 20
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

NEW YORK — The Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America wishes to convey to the public the grave news that our Primate, Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan, was seriously injured in an automobile accident in the morning hours of Saturday, July 16.

He is currently in stable condition and under medical supervision at a hospital in Albany, NY. Praise God, Fr. Mesrop’s injuries are not life-threatening; however, he has sustained damage to his hip and both ankles. He is scheduled to undergo his first surgery on Saturday, with further surgeries planned for the coming week.

Early Saturday morning, Fr. Parsamyan was traveling to St. Vartan Camp on the New York State Thruway, when short of the camp exit his car swerved off the highway. No other car was involved. He was rushed to Albany Medical Center.

The Diocese has been in communication with the Catholicos of All Armenians and Grand Sacristan of the Mother See, and they have informed us that the Brotherhood of Holy Etchmiadzin is praying for Hayr Soup’s complete recovery.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenian Research Center at the University of Michigan-Dearborn Publishes English Translation of the Bois de Vincennes

DEARBORN, MICHIGAN — The Armenian Research Center at the University of Michigan-Dearborn…

Former Prime Minister Tigran Sargsian to Head Eurasian Economic Commission

YEREVAN ( ARKA) — Armenia’s former prime minister Tigran Sargsian will replace…

European Rights Court Finds Baku Authorities Guilty of Trying to Kill Blogger Aleksandr Lapshin

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has found Azerbaijani authorities guilty…

Mkhitaryan Goal Helps Roma Beat SPAL 3-1

ROME   – AS Roma launched a second-half comeback to beat Serie A’s…