YEREVAN — Under a cooperation development agreement between Armenia and the USA, approved today by the Armenian government for signing, Washington will provide a $120 million grant to Armenia. The grant program aims to assist Armenia in the process of reforms targeted at strengthening democracy and economic stability.

The USAID investment to achieve the objectives totals $120,000,000, which will be disbursed in parts. USAID will provide $68,565,000 to promote democracy and $51,435,000 to improve economic security.

Taking into account the shocks caused by the COVID-19, the war unleashed against Artsakh in 2020, as well as the fair and transparent parliamentary elections of 2021, “with this document the US undertakes to support the Republic of Armenia in effective and accountable management, preservation of democratic achievements and overcoming the economic challenges.”