Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Under a cooperation development agreement between Armenia and the USA, approved today by the Armenian government for signing, Washington will provide a $120 million grant to Armenia. The grant program aims to assist Armenia in the process of reforms targeted at strengthening democracy and economic stability.

The USAID investment to achieve the objectives totals $120,000,000, which will be disbursed in parts. USAID will provide $68,565,000 to promote democracy and $51,435,000 to improve economic security.

Taking into account the shocks caused by the COVID-19, the war unleashed against Artsakh in 2020, as well as the fair and transparent parliamentary elections of 2021, “with this document the US undertakes to support the Republic of Armenia in effective and accountable management, preservation of democratic achievements and overcoming the economic challenges.”

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenia Appoints Bernard Challandes New National Team Coach

YEREVAN (UEFA.com) — Armenia have ended their search to replace Vardan Minasyan…

Senators Robert Menendez and Mark Kirk Introduced New Armenian Genocide Resolution

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ), a long-time champion of Armenian…

Haigazian University Alumni Hold Tribute Banquet in Honor of University\’s Women’s Auxiliary of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — The Haigazian University Women’s Auxiliary was feted at an…

105-Year-Old Nurhan Yusupovich Granted Armenian Citizenship

YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has handed over an Armenian passport…