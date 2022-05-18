Author
YEREVAN — In an interview with the state-run Armenpress news agency on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the United States, US Ambassador Lynne Tracy has voiced support for the Armenian government’s democratic and economic reform agenda.

“We are committed to continue helping the Armenian people build a future based on shared democratic values, a path they chose in 2018 and to which they recommitted themselves during the 2021 parliamentary election,” said Tracy.

During the interview the Ambassador talked about her diplomatic mission in Armenia, the past and present experience, her impressions on the country, the agenda of the Armenian-American relations, as well as regional and international developments.

She also touched upon the general dynamics of the Armenia-U.S. relations over the past 30 years, their development prospects, sharing important information about the current development of the bilateral ties.

Ambassador Tracy said “the U.S. Embassy is committed to supporting Armenia’s democratic and economic reform agenda and partnering with Armenia to achieve its goals”. 

