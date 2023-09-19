NEW YORK — The UN Security Council will convene a session on September 21 to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The session is to take place on Thursday,” the source told TASS, adding that it will take place in the afternoon New York local time.

France has requested the emergency meeting to discuss Azerbaijan’s aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, September 19.

“France condemns in the strongest terms the launch by Azerbaijan of a military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, with the use of heavy weapons, including against civilian settlement. No pretext can justify such unilateral action, which threatens thousands of civilians already affected by months of illegal blockade and goes against the efforts of the international community to reach a negotiated settlement,” the statement reads.

“France calls on Azerbaijan to immediately cease its offensive and to respect international law. It will hold Azerbaijan solely responsible for the fate of the civilian populations of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

“[France] is working closely with its European and American partners so that a strong response is provided to this unacceptable offensive, commensurate with the risks it poses to the security of the region,” the statement added.

Since the 78th session of the UN General Assembly is currently underway in New York, it is possible that heads of some delegations will participate in the UNSC meeting.