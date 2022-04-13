STEPANAKERT (Armradio) — On April 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met in the town of Martakert with the officials of the regional administration, community heads and active representatives of the population.

Recent geopolitical developments and, within this context, the current military-political situation in Artsakh, as well as the security-related and socio-economic issues were on the discussion agenda.

In his speech, the Head of the State referred to the recent provocative actions of the enemy in the Parukh community and the Karaglukh height of the Askeran region, noting that negotiations with the Russian peacekeeping command staff deployed in Artsakh for the withdrawal of the Azerbaijani troops are ongoing. At the same time, Arayik Harutyunyan highlighted that ensuring relative and fragile peace in the conflict zone is possible due to the Russian peacekeeping forces, and the Artsakh people and authorities are convinced that their presence should be guaranteed and indefinite with the increase of servicemen and military equipment correspondingly.

The President reaffirmed the commitment of the Artsakh authorities to the struggle for independence and state-building of the Artsakh Republic on the basis of the right of peoples to self-determination, and underscored that in parallel with the guarantees and activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, the Government will continue improving its own security mechanisms, and the effectiveness of the civil defense system.

The Head of State also touched upon the issues of ensuring energy and food security, noting that work is already underway to develop solar energy, to ensure the rational use of small hydropower stations, forest and other natural resources, and lands. According to Arayik Harutyunyan, pursuant to the outlined program, the improvement works of sub-regional and intra-community roads will be carried out.

After the meeting, President Harutyunyan, accompanied by the Pastor of Martakert, Father Hovhannes Hovhannisyan, visited St. John the Baptist Church in Martakert, and participated in the joint prayer conducted in the churches of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church.