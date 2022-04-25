Author
A special Wreath laying ceremony and requiem service was held on Saturday April 23th at the Montebelo Monument in commemoration of 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

The event was attended by all Armenian religious leaders of Western US, Armenian political parties and various community organizations.

SDHP delegation was led by Western US Executive Committee Chairman Vasken Khodanian with the participation of Gabriel Moloyan, Vartan Koroghlian, Vahe Atchabahian, Peter Darakjian and Hagop Ajemian.

