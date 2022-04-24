YEREVAN — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as President of France.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his re-election and wish him the best for the next five years for the prosperity of the friendly French people and for the influence of France,” PM Pashinyan said in a Twitter post.

Emmanuel Macron was elected to a second term as French president on Sunday evening with 58.2% of the vote, according to an estimate from the Ipsos polling institute.

His far-right challenger Marine Le Pen won 41.8% of the vote in an election that saw the country’s highest abstention rate in 50 years.