Top Posts
Home Armenia Armenian and Azeri FMs Hold Talks in Vienna
ArmeniaArtsakhAzerbaijanNews

Armenian and Azeri FMs Hold Talks in Vienna

December 7, 2017

VIENNA — The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan held late on Wednesday what they both described as “positive” negotiations on the unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov met in Vienna in a bid to build on progress that was reportedly made at a recent Armenian-Azerbaijani summit. The meeting apparently lasted for several hours.

According to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, the two men began the talks in the presence of the U.S., Russian and French mediators and then spoke in a tete-a-tete format. A ministry statement said they discussed ways of implementing agreements reached by the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents at their last three meetings.

“Yesterday’s meeting with my Azerbaijani counterpart took place in a generally positive mood,” Nalbandian told on Thursday an annual session of the OSCE’s Ministerial Council also held in the Austrian capital. “Let’s see what developments will follow it.”

An Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman said, for his part, that Mammadyarov and Nalbandian engaged in “intensive and concrete discussions on existing proposals” to resolve the Karabakh conflict. “Elmar Mammadyarov said that the meeting was positive and constructive,” the official, Hikmet Hajiyev, was quoted by Azerbaijani news agencies as saying.

Hajiyev also said that Mammadyarov and Nalbandian agreed to meet again “in the second half of January 2018.” The Armenian Foreign Ministry likewise reported that their next talks will take place early next year.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Russia Ready to Support Armenia-Turkey Talks – Sergey Lavrov

March 16, 2017

Dr. Tom Catena – 2017 Aurora Prize Laureate

May 28, 2017

Denmark Withdraws Funding For Armenia’s Teghut Mining Project

October 26, 2017

“The Dawn of the Twenty” Documentary Commemorates Genocide in Uruguay

June 23, 2015

Conference on “Issues of Convergence between Western Armenian and Eastern Armenian”

July 29, 2015

Russia To Host Fresh Armenian-Azeri Talks

January 14, 2011

Mary A. Papazian Appointed New President of San Jose State University

January 28, 2016

Armenia Part Of ‘European Civilization,’ Says Sarkisian

April 10, 2015

Karabakh Armed Forces Acquire New Weapons and Continue Military Buildup

August 12, 2011

Armenian Culture Week to be Held at Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, 12-19 October

October 2, 2014

Leave a Reply