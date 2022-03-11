YEREVAN — The Public TV Company of Armenia has announced that Rosa Linn will represent Armenia at the international song contest Eurovision 2022 in Turin, Italy.

The 21-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer was born and raised in Vanadzor, Armenia. She has been fond of music since childhood and started her professional career with the record label “Nvak Collective”.

“My songs are a journey to my inner world, my soul and feelings. Music is my home, which I can never give up. Even the worst days can turn into the best melodies,” says Rosa Linn. The premiere of her song will take place on March 19th.

According to Executive Director of the Public TV, Hovhannes Movsisyan, the First Channel faced a difficult choice. However, a decision was made to give a chance to a young artist to represent Armenia. “The Armenian representatives in Eurovision have usually been famous artists in the past, but this international contest is also a great platform to discover new talent and to give them a chance of self-realization. We are thrilled to be back and reunite with the Eurovision family with new talent,” says Movsisyan.

The 66th Eurovision song contest 2022 will be held in Turin. The semi-finals of the contest will be held on May 10 and 12 and the final on May 14 at the PalaOlimpico arena.

Armenia will perform in the first semi-final. The representatives from Albania, Latvia, Switzerland, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Moldova, Ukraine, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Denmark, Austria, Croatia, Iceland, and Greece will also perform on the same day.

Armenia missed the Eurovision song contest 2021 in the Netherlands due to objective reasons, including the war in Artsakh in the fall of 2020 and lack of time for proper preparation.

Italy won the right to host the contest n after Maneskin’s victory with the song Zitti e Buoni in Rotterdam in May 2021. Previously, the competition in Italy was hosted by Naples (1965) and Rome (1991).