YEREVAN — Armenia’s newly-elected President Vahagn Khachaturian met on Monday at his residence with US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy.

According to the presidential press service, during the meeting, Ambassador Tracy congratulated Khachaturian on taking office and wished him success.

The interlocutors exchanged views on issues of cooperation between Armenia and the United States in various fields.

President Khachatryan held another meeting with Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin.

Ambassador Kopirkin congratulated President Khachaturyan on assuming the responsible post of the President of the Republic of Armenia.

The sides exchanged views on the rich agenda of the Armenian-Russian relations.