YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The Prime Minister’s office has informed.

The interlocutors touched upon issues on the agenda of the Armenian-American relations and attached importance to ensuring the continuity of the strategic dialogue in order to develop and strengthen bilateral cooperation in various spheres. The Prime Minister thanked the American side for the consistent support to Armenia in the implementation of democratic reforms, stressing that the further strengthening of democracy is the absolute priority of the Armenian government, and that our country will continue to move along that path.

Nikol Pashinyan and Antony Blinken referred to the processes taking place in the South Caucasus, the situation around Nagorno Karabakh, the escalation of tension.

The parties stressed the need for stability and peace in the region, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, which will contribute to the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The Prime Minister of Armenia and the US Secretary of State exchanged views on the delimitation and demarcation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the possibility of unblocking communications in the region, as well as the ongoing dialogue between Armenia and Turkey.

The sides also referred to the processes taking place in the international arena, including the situation in Ukraine.