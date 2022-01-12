On the evening of December 17, 2021, at the SDHP Glendale office, representatives of the SDHP, ARF, and ADL Western United States held a two-hour meeting to discuss issues of concern to the community and nation. The meeting was attended by Vazken Khodanian (Chairman), Mihran Khachadourian, and Vartan Keuroghlian from the SDHP. Participating from the ARF were Daron Der Khachadourian (Chairman), Zareh Adjemian, and Karekin Khanjian. Participating from the ADL were Dr. Raffi Balian (Chairman), Garo Kupelian, and Kevork Krikorian.

Special emphasis was placed on the imperative to pursue the cause of our nation with an unwavering will. The need to further intensify the search and implementation of solutions to the Armenian identity of the 3rd and 4th generations after the Genocide was also discussed in this context. It was decided to have a joint effort via community structures (AGC, UACLA) in organizing the April 2022 commemorations.

The issues of promoting the community’s national identity and involving the youth were also on the agenda. It was also planned to advance other community interests through regular joint trilateral meetings of the three parties.

On this occasion, we extend our best wishes to our compatriots in the Western United States for the New Year and Christmas. Wishes for health, success and determination for the realization of our national aspirations.

January 9, 2022

SDHP Western Region Executive Board

ARF Western USA Central Committee

ADL Western United States Regional Board