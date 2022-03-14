YEREVAN — The United States has donated 306,000 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to Armenia, Armenia’s Health Ministry reported on March 14.

Apart from this donation, the US government has already provided more than $15 million in assistance to the Armenian government to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. These funds were partly used to purchase 12,000 PCR test kits, oxygen concentrators, personal protective equipment, as well as to train Armenian healthcare workers involved in the development, management of Covid-related regulations, laboratory and clinical procedures; assistance in responding to the COVID-19 epidemic support by the visit of a 7-member team of physicians from France;

“We are glad to ensure the donation of this batch of COVID-19 vaccine to Armenia within the framework of our cooperation. A safe and effective vaccine is essential to ending the epidemic. By getting vaccinated, we reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 and spreading the infection. Vaccination also helps avoid an acute course and death in the event of infection,” said US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy.

Armenia has recorded a steady decline of COVID cases in recent weeks. On Sunday, 17 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Armenia, 1,432 tests were performed, 1.1% came back as positive.

According to the Worldometer online platform, Armenia ranks 88th in the world in terms of coronavirus numbers with 422,021 cases. Georgia is in 45th place with 1,635,975 cases, Azerbaijan is in 68th place with 790,767 cases, Turkey is in 8th place with 14,551,665 cases, and Iran is in 13th place with 7,123,093 cases.