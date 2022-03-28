YEREVAN — The Armenian Ministry of Defense has denied today a report by an Azerbaijani TV channel in Turkey, which claimed that Armenia transferred its military aircraft to Russia for use in military operations against Ukraine.

“The Azerbaijani TV channel Haber Global, which broadcasts in Turkey, citing unknown sources in Turkish intelligence, published an article claiming that Armenia had transferred four Su-30 aircraft to Russia for use in military operations against Ukraine. This information is absolutely false. All military aircraft of the Armenian Armed Forces, together with their crew, are in Armenia carrying out their tasks,” the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry also said that another statement in the same report claiming that Armenia is one of the main directions for transferring mercenaries from Syria for fighting in Ukraine is also false.