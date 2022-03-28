Armenia Air Force Su-30SM fighter jet
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — The Armenian Ministry of Defense has denied today a report by an Azerbaijani TV channel in Turkey, which claimed that Armenia transferred its military aircraft to Russia for use in military operations against Ukraine.

“The Azerbaijani TV channel Haber Global, which broadcasts in Turkey, citing unknown sources in Turkish intelligence, published an article claiming that Armenia had transferred four Su-30 aircraft to Russia for use in military operations against Ukraine. This information is absolutely false. All military aircraft of the Armenian Armed Forces, together with their crew, are in Armenia carrying out their tasks,” the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry also said that another statement in the same report claiming that Armenia is one of the main directions for transferring mercenaries from Syria for fighting in Ukraine is also false.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

For Whom The Bells Toll

Times of India Rohit Panikke What we call Chennai today has a…

\”Lost and Found in Armenia\” in Theaters on June 7th

LOS ANGELES — “Lost and Found in Armenia”, starring Jamie Kennedy and…

Sarkisian Calls Russian Arms Sales to Azerbaijan ‘Painful’

BUENOS AIRES — President Serzh Sarkisian has reportedly voiced dismay at continuing…

Russia Refuses to Extradite Former Armenian Official Charged with Embezzlement

YEREVAN — Russia declined Saturday the Armenian side’s motion to extradite Mihran…