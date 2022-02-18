YEREVAN — Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will travel to Munich to attend the 58th Munich Security Conference, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported

It said in Munich Mirzoyan will hold a number of meetings with his colleagues.

The Munich Security Conference is an annual conference on international security policy that has been held in Munich, Bavaria, Germany since 1963 to address the world’s most pressing security concerns, bringing together heads of state and government, ministers, leading figures of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as high-profile representatives of industry, media, academia, and civil