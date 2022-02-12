Sarky Mouradian a filmmaker, television host, and music composer has passed away on Thursday February 10, 2022. He was 91 years old.

Sarky Mouradian was born in Beirut in 1931. Performing music since age 16, he moved to Boston, Massachusetts in 1955 to continue his education in music. However, his main passion had always been in film. In 1960, he moved to Los Angeles where he attended “Theater of Arts” and began working in the film industry as an actor and director. His films include, Baghdasar Aghbar (1965), Sons of Sassoun (1973), Tears of Happiness (1975), Promise of Love (1978), and The Forty Days of Musa Dagh (1982). Mouradian established one of the first Armenian television shows in Los Angeles in 1978 titled, Armenian Teletime, where he hosted various Armenian celebrity performers and politicians. In 2016, he was awarded a gold medal by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Armenia.

Mouradian leaves behind a legacy spanning decades. His influence on Armenian television, music, and film in America will never be forgotten.