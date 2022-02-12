Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

Sarky Mouradian a filmmaker, television host, and music composer has passed away on Thursday February 10, 2022. He was 91 years old.

Sarky Mouradian was born in Beirut in 1931. Performing music since age 16, he moved to Boston, Massachusetts in 1955 to continue his education in music. However, his main passion had always been in film. In 1960, he moved to Los Angeles where he attended “Theater of Arts” and began working in the film industry as an actor and director. His films include, Baghdasar Aghbar (1965), Sons of Sassoun (1973), Tears of Happiness (1975), Promise of Love (1978), and The Forty Days of Musa Dagh (1982). Mouradian established one of the first Armenian television shows in Los Angeles in 1978 titled, Armenian Teletime, where he hosted various Armenian celebrity performers and politicians. In 2016, he was awarded a gold medal by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Armenia.

Mouradian leaves behind a legacy spanning decades. His influence on Armenian television, music, and film in America will never be forgotten.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Civic Groups Urge Release of Political Prisoners

YEREVAN — A coalition of Armenian non-governmental organizations called on Wednesday for…

SR Socially Relevant Film Festival Features Four Armenian Films

NEW York — The 2nd edition of the SR Socially Relevant Film…

Armenian President Meets with King Abdullah of Jordan

AMMAN — Armenian President Serzh Sarkisian has arrived in the Hashemite Kingdom…

Panel Discussion on Armenia’s Velvet Revolution Attracts Broad Audience

WASHINGTON, DC — From the frontlines of Armenia’s Velvet Revolution to demonstrations…