Talish Residents Gradually Return to Their Homes

STEPANAKERT — Talish residents, who left the village after the April war, are gradually returning to their homes, and start restoring their farms, Director of “Information and Analysis Center” SNCO Tigran Abrahamyan has writen on Facebook page

“Of course, the number of returnees is relatively small compared to period before the April events, however, it is important that the process has already started, which also has obvious political significance”, Abrahamyan writes, stating that Talish is a community with good traditions, it is one of the richest villages of Karabakh, people are attached to their land and water, and even the April war and the current military-political situation do not hinder their return to the village.

“We must help and assist those people until the end, we have no other option”, he wrote.