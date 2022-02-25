YEREVAN — Armenia’s foreign trade turnover in the first month of 2022 skyrocketed by 60.4% compared to January 2021 to about $664.5 million, the National Statistical Committee (NSC) said today.

However, when compared to December 2021, the figure was less by 28.7%. The foreign trade turnover in Armenian drams was worth 320.2 billion drams.

Armenia’s exports in January 2022 increased by 53.2% compared to January 2021, amounting to $249 million. Compared to December 2021, they were down by 17.9%. In drams, exports in January 2022 amounted to 120 billion drams.

Imports to Armenia amounted to $415.5 million, an increase of 65% compared to January 2021 and a decrease of 33.9% compared to December 2021. In drams, imports in January 2022 were worth 200.2 billion. ($1 – 482.12 drams).