YEREVAN — Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan invited President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong to Yerevan to participate in the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in October. This was announced by Pashinyan who made opening remarks at the Inter-Governmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) that took place in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, on Friday.

‘’At the beginning of July of this year I visited the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Republic of Singapore. As a country presiding over the EAEU, we particularly focused on cooperation issues with the mentioned two states. We discussed the opportunities of expanding trade and economic cooperation and particularly the issue of signing the FTA between Singapore and the EAEU. We reached an agreement that in case of timely completing the negotiation process and agreeing upon the draft agreement the Prime Minister of Singapore is ready to participate in the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Yerevan, during which the agreement will be signed. I received the consent of all the leaders of all our Union’’, PM Pashinyan said, asking his colleagues to “maximally speed up” the procedures ahead of the Yerevan summit.

The Armenian PM informed that he has also invited Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in line with the agreement with the Heads of State of the EAEU member states.

“In accordance with agreements with the heads of EEU-member states I also invited the president of Iran to attend the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council that will take place in Yerevan,” said the Armenian premier, apparently referring to his talks with the Iranian leader as part of his visit to Tehran in February.

Pashinyan also said that an international forum entitled “Transit Potential of the Eurasian Continent” will be held on the sidelines of the Yerevan summit and the leaders of the EEU and its partner states have been invited to attend the event.

“It is expected that the forum will discuss topical issues related to the development of the continent’s transport-logistical network, prospects of developing new and implementation of existing large-scale infrastructure projects of the region’s states as well as issue connected with the development of digital corridors of Eurasia,” the Armenian leader said.

Addressing the EEU Inter-Governmental Council’s session, Pashinyan also highlighted the importance of a set of measures planned until 2025 that will lead to the establishment of a common financial market among the EEU member states.

It is expected that the Concept on the establishment of this market will be signed during the EEU summit in the Armenian capital on October 1.

Speaking about regulations on the alcohol beverages market, Pashinyan said that the EEU member states generally support the removal of barriers in this sector of the economy. He said this direction is a priority for Armenia, which is internationally recognized for its brandy and wine production.

Pashinyan also highlighted the importance for entities working the agribusiness sector to have some summarized information on the supply and demand on agricultural produce in the EEU member states.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia and other leaders of the post-Soviet economic grouping will attend the Yerevan Summit