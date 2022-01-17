Author
As part of the Speaking Up series on human rights and religious freedom, the International Commission for Human Rights and Religious Freedom (ICHRRF), on January 23, 2022 (10:00 AM – 11:00 AM EST), will host Armenian Council of America’s Washington D.C. Representative Taniel Koushakjian to give an online presentation on the Armenian Genocide and its continued denial.

During the period of 1915-1923, 1.5 million Armenian men, women, and children were killed in the Ottoman Turkish Islamic Caliphate (Ottoman Empire) and over a half million survivors were exiled. The Armenian genocide resulted in the destruction of more than two millennia of Armenian civilization in eastern Anatolia and continues to be denied by the Republic of Turkey, the successor of the Ottoman Empire.

Mr. Koushakjian’s focus will be on the effect the Republic of Turkey’s State sponsored denial of the Armenian Genocide have had on issues of Human Rights, intolerance and the rise of authoritarianism within the region.

To register click here.

