YEREVAN — There are no negotiations between the authorities of Armenia and Turkey on the establishment of diplomatic relations, Marta Ayvazyan, an adviser to Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan, said today.

Speaking at a news conference she said there were no negotiations at the moment and no negotiations were planned.

She stressed that the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire remains a priority of Yerevan’s foreign policy. “Nothing has changed in our policy,” she added.

“We don’t lose any occasion for raising this issue at relevant arenas. We also make efforts in our bilateral contacts to achieve the main objective – a maximally broad recognition of the Armenian Genocide,” she said.