GLENDALE — The Armenia Artsakh Fund (AAF) delivered $33 million of humanitarian assistance to Armenia and Artsakh during the 12 months of 2021. The shipments included much needed medicines and medical supplies for treatment of COVID-19 patients, as well as medicines and medical supplies for oncology, cardio vascular and gastrointestinal patients in addition to hygiene products and reading glasses.

In the last three months of 2021 alone, the AAF shipped $11.5 million of medicines and medical supplies to Armenia and Artsakh. Of this amount, the AAF collected medicines and medical supplies donated by Direct Relief ($8.4 million) and AmeriCares ($2.8 million). The other organization which contributed valuable goods during this period was Project Agape ($271,000).

The medicines, medical supplies and hygiene products donated during this period were sent to AGBU Claudia Nazarian Medical Center for Syrian Armenian Refugees in Yerevan, Arabkir United Children’s Foundation, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Fund for Armenian Relief, Kanaker Zeytoun Medical Center, Metsn Nerses Charitable Organization, Muratsan Children’s Endocrinology Center, National Hematology Center and the health ministries of Armenia and Artsakh.

In the past 33 years, including the shipments under its predecessor, the United Armenian Fund, the AAF delivered to Armenia and Artsakh a grand total of $947 million worth of relief supplies on board 158 airlifts and 2,518 sea containers.

“The Armenia Artsakh Fund is regularly offered free of charge millions of dollars of life-saving medicines and medical supplies. All we have to do is pay for the shipping expenses. We welcome your generous donations to be able to continue delivering this valuable assistance to all medical centers in Armenia and Artsakh,” stated Harut Sassounian, the President of AAF.

For more information, call the AAF office: (818) 241-8900 ; Email: [email protected].

