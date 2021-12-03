YEREVAN — On November 23, in partnership with the EU4Business “Innovative Tourism and Technology Development for Armenia” (ITTD) project, Creative Armenia officially launched the creative incubator Artbox, which will provide comprehensive support to creative ideas with potential for commercial success. The program is accepting applications until January 21, 2022.

Inspired by innovative models in business and tech, Artbox is a reinvention of the incubator model for the art world — a dynamic entrepreneurial system that supports artists in developing their creative ideas in theatre, cultural tourism, film, music, design, and across all fields into commercially viable and investable creative products.

“It is not enough that an idea is brilliant,” said Creative Armenia founding director Garin Hovannisian. “Every idea needs an Artbox.”

The application is open for creators with projects from across the world to be realized within the boundaries of the Republic of Armenia. Preference is given to projects that have potential to: 1) contribute to the development of the three Northern regions of the Republic of Armenia’s (Shirak, Lori, and/or Tavush regions); 2) create synergies between the creative industries and tourism; 3) reach commercial success and excite investors.

“We contribute to the sustainable development of an innovative tourism sector in Armenia,” said Wilhelm Hugo, Team Leader of GIZ EU4Business Innovative Tourism and Technology Development for Armenia Project. “And by supporting art, culture, and the creative industries, we help bring an inspiring and inviting atmosphere to the tourism destinations.”

Through a 12-week incubation process in the Spring of 2022 — conducted digitally through a cutting-edge online platform — 25 selected projects will be given an unprecedented opportunity to work with prominent business leaders and renowned cultural figures to develop a comprehensive package around their projects, including a business plan, marketing strategy, website, video pitch, and financing plan. Once this package is ready, the artists will have the exclusive opportunity to present their projects for financial support, including possible grants and investments by high-profile cultural investors. To learn more about the incubator and how to apply visit the website: www.artboxarmenia.com.

Creative Armenia is a global arts foundation for the Armenian people that discovers, develops, and champions innovative talent across the arts. Artbox is supported by the EU4Business “Innovative Tourism and Technology Development for Armenia.’’ The EU4Business “Innovative Tourism and Technology Development for Armenia’’ project is co-funded by the European Union and the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by German Development Cooperation GIZ through the Private Sector Development and TVET South Caucasus Programme. The project is part of the EU4Business initiative of the European Union.