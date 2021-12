YEREVAN — Azerbaijan has freed 10 Armenian soldiers captured during deadly border clashes last month.

In return, Armenia handed over maps detailing the location minefields in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijan’s State Security Service said on December 4, adding that Russia mediated the exchange.

As reported by Armenpress, the returnees are Narek Yerimyan, Arayik Arakelyan, Serzhik Amirkhanyan, Gevorg Hakobyan, Robert Nalbandyan, Harut Sargsyan, Artyom Manasyan, Erik Avetisyan, Arman Tevosyan, and Tigran Hakobyan.