ANTALYA — Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on Friday as he visited Turkey to participate in an annual conference on international security held in the resort city of Antalya.

“During the meeting, the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey was discussed and readiness to achieve their full normalization was reaffirmed,” read a statement released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

Mirzoyan and Fidan “exchanged views on possible concrete steps in that direction,” added the statement. It did not say whether any agreements were reached by them.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry did not immediately issue a statement on the Antalya meeting.

The two ministers previously held talks in Tehran last October on the fringes of a multilateral meeting of the top diplomats of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Turkey. The five countries make up the so-called “Consultative Regional Platform 3+3” launched in December 2021 in Moscow.