YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan pledged to consolidate democracy in Armenia on Friday as he addressed a virtual global summit organized by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Pashinyan was among the leaders of more than 100 countries invited to the two-day “Summit for Democracy” which is designed to promote democratic governance around the world in the face of rising authoritarianism.

“Over the last three years, Armenians have chosen democracy over authoritarianism twice. The first time was in 2018, following the non-violent Velvet Revolution, and the subsequent free and fair snap election. The second time was in 2021, following a devastating war. Armenians went to the polls, again, to ensure that we would not return to the ways of the past. Indeed, democracy is a perpetual work in progress,” Pashinyan said in his speech at the summit.

“We are committed to the consolidation of democracy in Armenia through strengthening democratic institutions,” Pashinyan stated.

PM Pashinyan concluded his remarks by stating “In our bid to consolidate our democracy, we are facing multiple challenges. The biggest challenge for us comes in the form of military threats to our security. Fighting for democracy at home is yet another challenge. That challenge is compounded when threats arise from beyond our borders. If we are to restore the appeal of democracy throughout the world, we need to join forces to face these challenges together. Armenia is committed to contributing to the global mission of strengthening democracy, and we hope that we are not alone.”