YEREVAN — Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk discussed with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan ongoing efforts to restore transport links between Armenia and Azerbaijan during a fresh visit to Yerevan on Wednesday.

The main official purpose of the visit was to attend a regular session of a Russian-Armenian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation. Overchuk met with Pashinian ahead of the session.

Pashinyan’s press office said the two men discussed Russian-Armenian economic ties as well as “prospects for restoring transport links in the South Caucasus region.” In particular, it said, they “exchanged views” on the work of a Russian-Armenian-Azerbaijani working group dealing with practical modalities of opening the Armenian-Azerbaijani border to passenger and cargo traffic.

The 20th session of the Armenian-Russian commission for economic cooperation was held in Yerevan today under the co-chairmanship of Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, the press service of the Armenian government reported.

It said the session discussed a string of issues such as trade and economic relations, cooperation in transport, energy, high tech, healthcare, education and other areas of mutual interest.

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Grigoryan stressed that despite the restrictions caused by the coronavirus epidemic, as well as all the shocks of the war (in Nagorno-Karabakh) and its economic consequences, the two countries managed to maintain the pace of development of bilateral cooperation.

He stressed also that in 2022 the two countries will celebrate the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations as well as the 25th anniversary of signing of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance.

In this context, Grigoryan assured that the Armenian side will do its best to properly organize the events. He noted that the relations between the two countries are of a complex nature, including all spheres of interstate relations without exception.