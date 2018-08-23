Top Posts
Home Armenia Armenian Police Forces Deployed on Azeri Border
ArmeniaFeaturedNews

Armenian Police Forces Deployed on Azeri Border

August 23, 2018

YEREVAN — The first large group of Armenian interior troops joined army units in guarding Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan on Thursday as part of an unprecedented redeployment ordered by the new government.

They headed to some sections of the heavily militarized border immediately after an farewell ceremony in Yerevan attended by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and other senior officials.

The troops that are part of the national police service have until now been tasked with only ensuring internal security and dealing with violent unrest in the country. Pashinian ordered them to also protect the Armenian-Azerbaijani frontier on a rotating basis shortly after coming to power in May.

Speaking at the ceremony, Pashinian described their new mission as “historic,” saying that they will not only help the Armenian military but also improve their public image. “Our objective is to ensure that Armenia’s citizens perceive the police and the police troops as protectors of their security, Armenian statehood and the constitution,” he said.

The Armenian police chief, Valeri Osipian, said earlier this week that police personnel will serve at the border on two-week tours of duty and receive additional payments for that. They look forward to their new task, Osipian told reporters.

Daniel Ioannisian, a civic activist who sits on new government commissions formed by Pashinian, welcomed the redeployment. “The public always wondered who the possible enemies of the police troops are, and this only deepened distrust between the public and the police,” he said. “That problem was somewhat addressed as soon as it was announced that the police troops will also be defending the country’s borders.”

 

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Fresno Armenian Genocide Commemoration Event at St. Paul Church

May 4, 2015

Armenian Serviceman Killed in Nagorno-Karabkakh

May 12, 2016

Opposition Paper Journalist Freed Amid Media Uproar

February 7, 2012

Historian Taner Akçam Presents His New Book: \”The Young Turks\’ Crime Against Humanity

October 26, 2012

Armenia Introduces Visa-Free Regime for EU Citizens

January 10, 2013

Vatican Press Office Shares Details of Pope Francis’ Trip to Armenia

June 21, 2016

Not the New Year\’s \”Honours List\”

August 30, 2013

Award-Winning Quartet Leaders Martin Beaver and Guillaume Sutre Headline Dilijan Season Opener

October 7, 2014

The Paros Foundation Completes Distribution of Support Our Heroes Funds to Heroes Families

December 29, 2016

Arsinee Khanjian: Open Letter to the Armenian Diaspora

September 28, 2016

Leave a Reply