YEREVAN — The 30th meeting of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s Board of Trustees was held on November 27th. Chaired by the President of the Republic of Armenia and Chairman of the Board of Trustees Armen Sarkissian. 23 trustees were in attendance of which 4 joined virtually.

Following the President’s opening speech, the attendees observed a minute of silence to commemorate those servicemen who fell defending the sovereign borders of Artsakh and Armenia.

The first item on the agenda referred to the study of the targeted use of the funds donated to the Republic of Armenia. Several reports were presented on the issue. The Trustees discussed the reports in detail and agreed to issue a statement, to be published in the near future.

“The overall situation and events have also had an impact on the activities of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund both in Armenia and Artsakh,” said Armen Sarkissian and added, “It is time to modernize the Fund. The adoption of a new way of thinking, the widespread use of new technologies and new organizational models is necessary.”

Haykak Arshamyan, Executive Director of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund presented the Fund’s major healthcare, social, cultural, as well as infrastructure development projects carried out in Armenia and Artsakh during 2020-2021.

In accordance with the agenda, the 2020 Consolidated Financial and Annual Program Reports and the 2021 budget were approved, and further activities of the Fund were discussed. The Trustees voted to appoint Haykak Arshamyan to the position of Hayastan All Armenian Fund Executive Director for a further three year term.

“The 30th meeting of the Board of Trustees was very constructive. Numerous issues were put forward to which clear and distinct answers were given,” said Haykak Arshamyan, Executive Director of the Fund after the meeting.

The Board once again expressed its gratitude to the hundreds of thousands of donors and supporters who have made an invaluable contribution to the development of our homeland in these difficult times.