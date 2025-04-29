As we gather together—unified as Armenians across the globe—we pause to honor and reflect upon the immeasurable suffering of our ancestors. In 1915, over 1.5 million perished; few survived the harrowing death marches, their only crime being who they were. These were our grandparents, our great-grandparents—the roots of our identity.

As their descendants, it is not only our responsibility but our sacred duty to preserve their memory. We carry forward their spirit, their resilience, and their legacy through our advocacy, our activism, and our unwavering commitment to justice.

We honor our martyrs not just in remembrance, but through action. Their memory compels us to live with purpose, to speak out against injustice, and to uphold the values of dignity and human rights wherever they are under threat. Each year, this day serves as a solemn reminder: we must remain vigilant—not just for Armenia, but for all people who suffer under oppression. Our grief must always give rise to resolve.

That is why, the Hunchakian Party believes we cannot let any government, most specifically the Turkish government, to deny what their ancestors committed. If we relent, if we forget, if we do not speak up, those whose ancestors benefited from the Armenian Genocide will gleefully continue to cause harm against our people, and our state.

That is also why we cannot—and will not—remain silent in the face of Azerbaijan’s escalating aggression. This is not a matter of politics, but of humanity. The brutal dictatorship of Azerbaijan has waged relentless attacks on Armenians, claiming thousands of lives, forcibly displacing the entire population of Armenians from their indigenous homeland of Artsakh, and continuing its military provocations along Armenia’s borders. It holds Armenian prisoners in sham trials, weaponizes ethnic hatred for political gain, and uses Armenians as scapegoats to mask its own failures in governance. At every turn, its leadership spreads racist propaganda and incites hatred—turning Armenophobia into state policy.

This is not just an Armenian issue—it is a global human rights crisis.

That is why we, the Armenian Diaspora, call on the United States and the international community to act—not just to recognize the Armenian Genocide, not just to educate future generations, but to respond to the injustices of today. Recognition without action is not enough. We must demand accountability for Azerbaijan’s ongoing violations. We must push for continued humanitarian aid for displaced Armenians, demand the release of all Armenian hostages held by Azerbaijan, support sanctions against the Azerbaijani government, and issue unwavering condemnation of ethnic cleansing and authoritarian violence.

That is why the Hunchakian Party believes, we, as Armenians—no matter where we live in the world—must continue to stand united. We must strengthen Armenia and its institutions, fortify our democracy, and invest in the future of our homeland. We must empower our youth with education and pride, support our soldiers and civil society, protect our culture and language, and build bridges across the global Armenian community.

Unity is not just a slogan—it is our shield. Our strength lies in our shared history, our collective memory, and our unbreakable will to survive and thrive. When we speak with one voice, when we act with one heart, we become unshakable. We send a message to the world that the Armenian people will not be broken. That our wounds will not be erased. That our identity will never be silenced.

Let us be clear: remembrance must lead to resistance. Memory must lead to movement. We owe it to those who came before us, and in defense of those still fighting—we rise. We resist. And we rebuild. For Armenia. For Artsakh. For every generation yet to come.