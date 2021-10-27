ATHENS — The government of Greece on Monday declared Turkish-Armenian author and intellectual Sevan Nisanyan “persona non grata.” Nisanyan was on a trip to Albania where he learnt about the decision of Greek authorities and then was banned from entry to the country, Nisanyan has told Ermenihaber news outlet. In his words, the authorities have not disclosed the reason for the measure, citing state secret.

“I assume my weekly publications are not welcomed by some circles in the Republic of Turkey and their concern have been conveyed to the Greek side,” Nisanyan has commented.

Another reason behind the decision of Greece, per Nisanyan, could be his recent publication where he referred to Turkish toponyms of some of the historical sites in the territory of Greece.

“I made researches on the etymological roots of settlements in Turkey for a decade. Then I included the neighboring countries in my research,” he said in his YouTube program.

“Most of the settlement names in northern Greece is either Turkish or Bulgarian. There are almost no Greek names,” he added.

Nisanyan has been living in Greece after fleeing a Turkish prison four years ago, he had served three out of a 17-year sentence for violations of a construction code. The Turkish authorities then issued a warrant for his arrest and listed him as a fugitive from the law. The government of Greece granted him a temporary residency permit.

For the last two years, he has been broadcasting a program on YouTube on Sundays.

In his last social media post he uploaded in Belgrade, he put a photo of himself walking, saying, “Nisanyan. It is time to cruise once again.”