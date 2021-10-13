TEHRAN — Iran says it has documents proving terrorist groups have been transferred to the Azerbaijan Republic, Iran Front Page reports.

“Iran has even acquired [the audio files of] their conversations, and has them on its intelligence radar,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in a Tuesday interview with Iran’s national radio.

“We told the Azeri side that this is not acceptable, and their highest-ranking officials promised to ally our concern,” he said.

“Our relations with the Azerbaijan Republic are very cordial, good and multi-layered, and visits to both countries’ by the two sides’ officials are ongoing,” the spokesman explained.

“There are some third groups in the region that wouldn’t want Iran and the Azerbaijan Republic to have friendly ties. Accordingly, they release fake and untrue news and try to cash in on the sentiments of the people of both countries in order to advance their own objectives,” he added.

“In the Caucasus developments, we stressed that the rights of neighboring countries should be restored; accordingly, we welcomed the restoration of the Azerbaijan Republic’s rights; meanwhile, we believed war was not the right method to realize this and stressed the need for diplomatic ties,” he added.

“Iran and Russia helped push for diplomatic negotiations between the warring sides,” said the spokesman in a reference to the war between Armenia and the Azerbaijan Republic over Karabakh region last year.