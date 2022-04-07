YEREVAN — NVIDIA, an American multinational technology company and one of the world’s high-tech leaders, is opening a research center in Armenia, Hakob Arshakyan, vice-speaker of the Armenian parliament and former minister of high technologies, said in a Facebook post today, reported the ARKA-Telecom telecommunications portal.

In 2019, a delegation led by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited NVIDIA’s headquarters in Silicon Valley. The company`s founder and CEO Jensen Huang briefed the Armenian officials on the future of gaming, visual computing and AI.

“At that meeting we also discussed possible cooperation with NVIDIA. Today, I’m thrilled to announce that NVIDIA is coming to Armenia. One of the world`s leading tech giants with $27 billion in revenue and more than 20,000 employees worldwide is opening the doors of their new office in Yerevan. The Armenian branch will be headed by Rev Lebaredian, Vice President of Omniverse and Simulation Technologies,” Arsahakyan said in his Facebook post.

NVIDIA’s invention of the graphics processor in 1999 catalyzed the growth of the PC gaming market and redefined the development of modern computer graphics.

The company’s innovative work in accelerated computing and artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing transportation, healthcare and manufacturing, as well as driving growth and transformation in many other industries.

NVIDIA is one of the world’s largest developers of graphics processors and systems on a chip (SoC). The company’s products are widespread in the video game industry, professional visualization, high-performance computing area, as well as in the automotive industry. In particular, Nvidia’s onboard computers are used as the basis for unmanned vehicles. -0-