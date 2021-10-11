YEREVAN — Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili visited Yerevan and met with his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday as part of his attempts to improve political and security climate in South Caucasus.

Gharibashvili met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku late last month three weeks after receiving Pashinyan in Tbilisi. He said he discussed with Aliyev “the importance of transforming the region” but did not elaborate.

Gharibashvili also divulged few details of his latest “productive” talks with Pashinyan. He tweeted on Sunday that they discussed a “new peace initiative for the South Caucasus and Georgia’s readiness to pursue active mediation to create more opportunities for sustainable peace and development in the region.”

“Tbilisi has taken on an active mediating role in normalizing relations between its neighbors, notably Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the Georgian premier told reporters on Monday. He again did not go into details.

An Armenian government statement on the talks said the two leaders “exchanged thoughts on the situation and developments in the region.”

“The parties reaffirmed their readiness to consistently deepen bilateral friendly ties and agreed to continue their active dialogue,” added the statement.