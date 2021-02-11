Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

LOS ANGELES — After a unanimous vote by its board of directors, Armenia Fund named Azatui “Azi” Karaoglanyan as executive director.

Karaoglanyan is the first woman set to lead the day to day operations of the Armenia Fund USA in its 25 year history. A role model for aspiring leaders, Karaoglanyan has a long history with the Armenia Fund. She started as a volunteer, phone banking during annual Telethons since she was just 13 years old. This past fall was her 18th year supporting the Telethon and Karaoglanyan’s entire family has also actively contributed to the organization for nearly 20 years.

From the beginning, Karaoglanyan increasingly assumed larger roles with Armenia Fund, climbing from part-time worker and database administrator to supervisor. Over the last several months and amidst the devastation which rocked Armenia and Artsakh, she took on new organizational responsibilities which undoubtedly positioned her for her new role as executive director. Karaoglanyan graduated from the AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School in Los Angeles and California State University, Northridge, where she majored in business management.

“When I speak to our donors, I consider them members of my own family,” Karaoglanyan said. “It is my deepest honor to represent them and it is my duty to ensure that every one of their dollars reaches those in need. You can count on me to get this done.”

“All of us at Armenia Fund USA are proud to elevate Azi to this important role,” said Maria Mehranian, Chairwoman of Armenia Fund USA. “I look forward to working with her to continue to grow Armenia Fund in the years to come.

For more information, visit ArmeniaFund.org.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Over 2.8 Million Euro Granted in 2014 by the Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation

1 Million Euro Support in Scholarships LISBON — In 2014 the Armenian…

Armenia Presses for Free Trade With Iran

YEREVAN — The Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) has accepted an Armenian…

Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem Officially Recognized by the State of Israel

JERUSALEM — On Tuesday July 23 2013, His Beatitude Nourhan Manougian had…

World Council of Churches Appeals for Protection of Holy Sites in Artsakh

The executive committee of the World Council of Churches (WCC) has called…