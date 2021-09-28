FRESNO — Dr. Suren Manukyan, Kazan Visiting Professor in Armenian Studies at Fresno State, will speak on “Bureaucrats of the Armenian Genocide: The Mid-Level Perpetrators” at 7:00PM (Pacific time)/10:00PM (Eastern time) on Friday, October 15, 2021. The presentation is part of the Fall 2021 Lecture Series of the Armenian Studies Program and will be an online presentation. Zoom registration is required: https://bit.ly/armenianstudiesmanukyan2.

This is the second of a three-part series of presentations by Dr. Manukyan on the Armenian Genocide. His final presentation on “Ordinary Killers of the Armenian Genocide: The Lower-Level Perpetrators,” will be given on Friday, November 12, 2021.

The second level of genocide perpetrators encompasses structures, which are directly involved in regulating the Genocide following the directives of top authorities, and ensuring the implementation of those instructions. The role of the structures or the state bureaucracy on this level was remarkable. The local bureaucracy would greatly precondition the nature and the intensity of genocide. Local elites could intensify or slow down the dynamics of killings. Dr. Manukyan will discuss these factors in his presentation.

Dr. Manukyan is the Head of the UNESCO Chair on Prevention of Genocide and Other Atrocity Crimes at Yerevan State University and Head of the Department of Comparative Genocide Studies at the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute (Yerevan). He is also a Visiting lecturer at the American University of Armenia and has been a Fulbright Scholar at the Center for the Study of Genocide and Human Rights at the Rutgers University of New Jersey.

For information about upcoming Armenian Studies Program presentations, please follow us on our Facebook page, @ArmenianStudiesFresnoState or at the Program website, https://fresnostate.edu/armenianstudies.