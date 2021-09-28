YEREVAN – The Armenian Council is pleased to welcome Hagop Keuchkarian as its new Communications Director in Armenia.

“I am excited and esteemed to join the Armenian Council’s team in Armenia and looking forward to help bridge the divide between the Diaspora and our homeland, particularly as the Council’s activities within Armenia and Artsakh are set to further develop,” said Keuchkarian. “Through the Armenian Council, we will continue to promote the Council’s vision and values, and continue to better serve the Armenian Cause worldwide.”

“With Hagop’s dedication, activism, and experience in communications, we are confident that he will further elevate the effectiveness of the Armenian Council’s projects in Armenia,” stated Armenian Council’s Armenia Project Director Christine Shahinian. “We are fortunate to have the benefit of such a talented individual and are excited to have him on board given his commitment to the Armenian Cause,” Shahinian added.

Keuchkarian has professional experience working for various non-governmental organizations in the Middle East and has been featured on various news outlets regarding current affairs, specifically on issues relating on Armenia, the Armenian Diaspora and International Politics. His articles have also been published in various international periodicals. Prior to joining the Armenian Council, Keuchkarian worked as Philosophy, Civics, History and Geography teacher at AEBU Sahaguian Levon Meguerditchian College – Lebanon. Keuchkarian earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political and Administrative Sciences from the Lebanese University.