Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN – The Armenian Council is pleased to welcome Hagop Keuchkarian as its new Communications Director in Armenia.

“I am excited and esteemed to join the Armenian Council’s team in Armenia and looking forward to help bridge the divide between the Diaspora and our homeland, particularly as the Council’s activities within Armenia and Artsakh are set to further develop,” said Keuchkarian. “Through the Armenian Council, we will continue to promote the Council’s vision and values, and continue to better serve the Armenian Cause worldwide.”

“With Hagop’s dedication, activism, and experience in communications, we are confident that he will further elevate the effectiveness of the Armenian Council’s projects in Armenia,” stated Armenian Council’s Armenia Project Director Christine Shahinian. “We are fortunate to have the benefit of such a talented individual and are excited to have him on board given his commitment to the Armenian Cause,” Shahinian added.

Keuchkarian has professional experience working for various non-governmental organizations in the Middle East and has been featured on various news outlets regarding current affairs, specifically on issues relating on Armenia, the Armenian Diaspora and International Politics. His articles have also been published in various international periodicals. Prior to joining the Armenian Council, Keuchkarian worked as Philosophy, Civics, History and Geography teacher at AEBU Sahaguian Levon Meguerditchian College – Lebanon. Keuchkarian earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political and Administrative Sciences from the Lebanese University.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

We Want Hursit Kulter Back Alive

By Ragip Zarakolu * In February 1993, I was going to attend…

Dr. Ümit Kurt to Give Three Public Lectures at Fresno State

“Actors, Actions, and Ideas in Mass Violence at the Ottoman Periphery” FRESNO…

Azerbaijan Wants New OSCE Minsk Group Format

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Azerbaijan believes that the United States, Russia and France…

Thanksgiving Day Telethon Raises More than $22.6m for Vardenis-Martakert Highway

LOS ANGELES — The annual Thanksgiving Day Armenia Fund telethon broadcast from…