His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, received in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Baroness Caroline Cox, a member of the British House of Lords and a staunch advocate for the rights of the Armenian people.

His Holiness expressed great admiration for Baroness Cox’ visit to Armenia and her participation in the International Religious Freedom and Peace conference. He also thanked the Baroness for her various international humanitarian endeavors protecting the rights of the Armenians in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to live freely and independently, as well as consistently providing support and aid to the children of Artsakh.

In appreciation of Baroness Caroline Cox’ decades-long humanitarian work and tireless activism for the Armenian people and the Armenian Church, Catholicos Karekin II bestowed upon the Baroness, the High Order of St. Sahak St. Mesrop of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Baroness Cox thanked the Armenian Patriarch for the high honor and assured His Holiness that she would continue to speak from various international platforms about the atrocities committed by Azerbaijan against the Armenians of Artsakh and the Armenian cultural and religious heritage.