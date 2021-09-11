Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, received in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Baroness Caroline Cox, a member of the British House of Lords and a staunch advocate for the rights of the Armenian people.

His Holiness expressed great admiration for Baroness Cox’ visit to Armenia and her participation in the International Religious Freedom and Peace conference. He also thanked the Baroness for her various international humanitarian endeavors protecting the rights of the Armenians in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to live freely and independently, as well as consistently providing support and aid to the children of Artsakh.

In appreciation of Baroness Caroline Cox’ decades-long humanitarian work and tireless activism for the Armenian people and the Armenian Church, Catholicos Karekin II bestowed upon the Baroness, the High Order of St. Sahak St. Mesrop of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Baroness Cox thanked the Armenian Patriarch for the high honor and assured His Holiness that she would continue to speak from various international platforms about the atrocities committed by Azerbaijan against the Armenians of Artsakh and the Armenian cultural and religious heritage.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

War and Genocide: The Gallipoli/Dardanelles Campaign and the Armenian Genocide

By Alan Whitehorn The Entente naval bombardments of the Dardanelles Straits in…

Armenian American Museum Announces 2nd Annual Gala on December 8

GLENDALE — The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California has…

Lavrov, in Yerevan, Discusses Bilateral Ties, Eurasian Integration, Karabakh Conflict Resolution

YEREVAN — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Armenia on Sunday…

Rep. Schiff: Supreme Court Decision Not to Hear Arguments in Movsesian \”Deeply Disappointing\”

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA): The Supreme Court\’s decision to decline to hear arguments in Movsesian v. Versicherung AG is deeply disappointing, , both because of the urgent need to secure justice for the victims of the Armenian Genocide and their survivors, and the important constitutional issues at stake.