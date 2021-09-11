Cabinet members with President Sarkissian and PM Pashinyan
YEREVAN — The swearing-in ceremony of Cabinet members of the new Armenian government took place on Friday at the residence of the President of the Republic of Armenia, in the presence of the President Armen Sarkissian.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was the first to swear in, next the Cabinet members swore in, reading the following text, ‘’For the sake of achieving national goals, strengthening the homeland, I swear to fulfill my obligations to the people in good faith, to observe the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, the laws, to contribute to the protection of the sovereignty and interests of the Republic of Armenia, to remain faithful to the high title of member of the Cabinet’’.

At the end of the ceremony, President Armen Sarkissian congratulated the Prime Minister and the Cabinet members, wishing them productive work for the benefit of the state and the people.

