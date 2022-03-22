WASHINGTON, DC — The Armenian Council of America (ACA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Arsine Kaloustian, a veteran community engagement, marketing, and communications specialist, as ACA’s Communications Director. In this role, Kaloustian will oversee all communications and public relations efforts for ACA.

“We are very excited to welcome Arsine aboard as she leads our national communications team” remarked ACA Chairman Sevak Khatchadorian. “Her extensive experience not only with Armenian-related issues but with journalism and communication in a professional capacity will be a great asset to our organization.”

Arsine Kaloustian is the Editor in Chief of both Palm Beach Social Diary and Sojourn Hamptons magazines, covering the arts, food, design, culture, music, and fashion that exemplify the affluent lifestyle. She has spent over 15 years working in marketing, and has a wealth of experience writing for both C-level executives and publications.

Arsine has been an integral leader in the Armenian community over the last two decades. She is the Co-Founder of FLArmenians.com, the largest Armenian American media outlet in the Southeast U.S. She previously served as the Florida Chair of the Armenian Assembly of America, as Global Social Media Director of the Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief, and as the Chair of ‘Return to Asbury’ Kef Weekend in Asbury Park, NJ.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue advancing ACA’s mission during this important time in Armenian history,” Kaloustian said. “As ACA works to promote the civic and civil rights interests of the Armenian-American community, I look forward to helping the Armenian Council achieve our common goals of championing the causes and concerns of the American American community to both government entities and the media.”