STEPANAKERT — Russian peacekeeping forces deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh have confirmed reports that Azerbaijani combat drones attacked frontline positions of Karabakh’s Defense army earlier this week.

In a statement citing the peacekeepers, the Russian Defense Ministry said Azerbaijani forces carried out on Wednesday morning two “strikes” on a Karabakh Armenian outpost about 40 kilometers southwest of Stepanakert.

“There are no casualties,” said the statement. “The Russian peacekeeping contingent command took measures to prevent a further escalation of the situation. An investigation is underway.”

The Karabakh Defense Army released on Wednesday photographs showing fragments of Azerbaijani unmanned aerial vehicles that carried out the attack.

The drone strikes were reported amid rising tensions along the Armenian-Azerbaijani “line of contact” in Karabakh. The Defense Army said on Thursday that Azerbaijani forces “tried to cross” the frontline in the disputed territory’s west overnight but were repelled by its troops.