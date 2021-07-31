Author
TOKYO — Armenian boxer Hovhannes Bachkov has advanced to lightweight (63kg) quarterfinals at Tokyo Olympics with an impressive 4:1 victory over Azerbaijan’s Javid Chalabiyev, days after defeating Alston Ryan of Antigua and Barbuda.

Bachkov’s next opponent is Uzbekistan’s Elnur Abduraimov. The bout is set for August 3.

After his victory Bachkov sent a message to his compatriots. “Thank you to all those who were waiting for this victory. I have received so many messages, thank you for your support,” Bachkov said.

