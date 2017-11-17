$42 Million Expansion of the California Armenian Home to Be Unveiled in December

FRESNO — The Board of Directors of the California Armenian Home is excited to announce that its $42 million expansion project, The Vineyards, is nearing completion. Core construction is finished and final amenities will be installed through the end of the year. The retirement community is currently the largest privately funded construction project of its kind in California’s Central Valley, and the newest hospitality-inspired continuing care community to be built in the Fresno/Clovis region.

The Armenian community rallied together over six decades ago to ensure that a senior living community was available for all those in need with the construction of the California Armenian Home. That giving spirit continues today with The Vineyards, where the generous contribution of the S Barre Paul and Sue Garabedian Paul Trust serves as a foundation for the multitude of donors that continues to grow through philanthropy and volunteerism, which is grounded in a commitment of senior care for all cultures.

The Vineyards at the California Armenian Home sits adjacent to its flagship community within the lush 40-acre grounds originally donated and built by the local Armenian community in 1952. The expansion spans over 174,000 square feet of maintenance and worry-free independent living, assisted living and memory care accommodations, offering a continuum of senior living lifestyle and care for residents. The Santa Barbara-style architecture features spacious residences that have been designed to maximize the light and warmth of the maturely-grown, park-like setting and offer every amenity imaginable.

The luxury living community will soon be unveiled for seniors over the age of 60 with the first residents expected to move in during January 2018. The community features 12 resort-style independent living villas with two car garages, 60 spacious independent living apartments, and 50 assisted living and 36 memory care apartments – all of which provide for a continuum of care with no buy-in requirement.



The expansion has been beautifully designed to tie in with the existing plush gardens, open park space, fountains, large outdoor pavilion and AACL Hall already featured as part of the California Armenian Home community; a series of pathways serve to enhance the walkability of the grounds, combining existing areas with the newly designed villas and apartments. Details such as graceful curves and arches, balconies, courtyards and patios, and sheltered walkways for outdoor gatherings are prominent throughout the grounds.

In addition to outdoor amenities, residents at The Vineyards will enjoy a creative arts studio, library, movie theater, beauty salon, a fully-equipped fitness center and an internet bistro. Spacious education and activity centers will promote lifelong learning, as well as health and wellness classes. The multiple dining venues are designed to offer fresh, creative cuisine experiences prepared by a skilled culinary team.



The entry to the main three-story building features a magnificent centerpiece where a triple flag pole will fly the American, Californian and Armenian flags, a donation by Mimi Koligian and family. The distinctive interior design will honor the Armenian community, which has generously guaranteed a senior living community for generations to come. Features include custom designed floor medallions displaying the Armenian alphabet, which are artfully placed at the formal entry, a gift from Bedrosians Tile & Stone, in addition to a magnificent chandelier donated by the James Ashjian family. Also, the expansive promenade will feature original oil on canvas paintings created by internationally-renowned artist Nikol Aghababyans. These six pieces of artwork are now part of a worldwide collection of notable individuals and institutions that includes Valley Armenian Churches, Yosemite and Kings Canyon National Parks, the California Armenian Home, a Cactus Garden in Fresno and a scene from the San Francisco Golden Gate Bridge.

“We set out to design the most luxurious and innovative retirement community in the Central Valley while honoring the 65-year legacy of care and compassion of the California Armenian Home,” said Lucy Kazanjian Grayson, President of the Board of Directors of the California Armenian Home. “The Vineyards exceeds all of our expectations in creating a healthy,

active, social environment for the growing senior population seeking a wider range of living options.”

In fact, individuals are living much longer, healthier lives – a contributing factor in the rapid growth of the senior population in California. According to the California Department of Aging, over the next two decades, California’s over-65 population will nearly double and is expected to be 87 percent higher in 2030 than in 2012, an increase of more than four million people. Furthermore, the senior population in 2030 will include more single and/or childless adults than it does today, suggesting an increased number of people living alone. This particular shift is likely to have a significant impact on senior support services and residential living spaces needed.

“We have anticipated the demand for senior lifestyle communities in the Central Valley with the development of The Vineyards. This community is at the forefront of that growth and will serve the full spectrum of needs for our cherished senior population,” said George Juarez, Executive Director for the California Armenian Home and The Vineyards.

The California Armenian Home and The Vineyards are overseen by George Juarez, Executive Director, who is a well-known and respected 40-year member of the team. Ren Ramshaw is the Director of Sales and Marketing and Melinda Arroyo is the Assisted Living Manager, LVN for The Vineyards. Reservations for residency at The Vineyards are actively being taken for the early 2018 opening, and informational sessions are available for those interested, including family members, by contacting Ren Ramshaw at (559) 899-9200 or renr@vineyardslife.org .