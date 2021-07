YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation on July 7.

Nikol Pashinyan will meet with RF President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The two leaders will discuss “issues on the Russian-Armenian strategic agenda” and the implementation of Russian-brokered agreements to stop the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, humanitarian assistance to the war-affected population as well as the rehabilitation of economic and transport communications in the region.