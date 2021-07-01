GLENDALE – The Armenian American Museum has announced that the highly anticipated Groundbreaking Ceremony of the landmark center will now be open for in-person attendees to join the celebration following the State of California’s updated public health guidelines for outdoor gatherings.

The historic Groundbreaking Ceremony of the Armenian American Museum will be held on Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM PST. The event is open to the public. All are invited to join the event by attending in-person or watching the live international broadcast via television, social media, and streaming channels.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to invite the public to join us by attending in-person or watching the live broadcast,” stated Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “We look forward to celebrating this major milestone with friends and supporters across the country and around the world.”

The Groundbreaking Ceremony will be held outdoors at the future site of the museum in Central Park at 151 E. Colorado St., Glendale, CA 91205. Limited seating and refreshments will be provided for in-person attendees.

To register and reserve seating, visit https://www.ArmenianAmericanMuseum.org or call the museum office at (818) 351-3554.

Public parking will be available at the Marketplace Parking Structure at 120 S. Artsakh Ave., Glendale, CA 91205. The first 90 minutes are free of charge with no validation. The parking structure is within walking distance of the ceremony site.

The Groundbreaking Ceremony will be broadcasted live from Central Park to a worldwide audience. The live broadcast will be available on Facebook Live, YouTube Live, Horizon TV, and GTV6. The Live Show begins at 4:30PM PST.

The mission of the Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The vision is a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.