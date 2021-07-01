Author
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Armenian Caucus, issued a statement following the introduction of the Fiscal Year 2022 State and Foreign Relations funding legislation:

“After a year marked by devastating conflict and incredible suffering, we have been able to secure more than $52 million in funding for Armenia and Artsakh in the recently introduced House Foreign Affairs spending bill, along with the other co-chairs of the Congressional Armenian Caucus. This robust investment will support democratic, economic, and energy reforms in Armenia and provide urgent humanitarian relief in Artsakh.

“But our work is far from done. We must continue to push the Biden administration to take every possible diplomatic action to end Azerbaijani aggression and secure immediate release of all Armenian detainees and prisoners of war, some of whom have been tortured in violation of international human rights conventions. And we must also continue to push President Biden to withhold U.S. assistance from the Aliyev regime in Azerbaijan, which continues to commit grave human rights abuses and threaten the independence of Armenia.

“I will always stand with the people of Armenia and Artsakh. Always.”

The State and Foreign Operations Subcommittee bill report is available here.

